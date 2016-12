Congratulations to the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Florida, which was recently honored at Editor & Publisher’s 2016 EPPY Awards.

The newspaper’s “Shortcut to the American Dream,” which focuses on a little-known immigration program, won for Best Business Reporting on a Website in the Under 1 million unique monthly visitors category.

For more information and the complete list of winners, visit editorandpublisher.com/eppy-winners-2016.