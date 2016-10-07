GateHouse Media papers awarded at NENPA luncheon

7.10.2016 John Crouch Awards

Congratulations to all the GateHouse Media papers recently honored at the 2016 New England Newspaper & Press Association luncheon in Natick, Massachusetts.

Daily Newspaper of the Year winners included The Providence Journal of Providence, Rhode Island, in the 35,000-plus circulation group; The Patriot Ledger of Quincy, Massachusetts, in the 20,000-35,000 circulation group; The Standard-Times of New Bedford in the 15,000-20,000 circulation group; The MetroWest Daily News of Framingham in the 10,000-15,000 circulation group; and the Taunton Daily Gazette was named a distinguished newspaper in the less than 10,000 circulation group.

Weekly Newspaper of the Year winners included the Sunday Telegram of Worcester in the 45,000-plus circulation group; the Cape Cod Times of Hyannis was named a distinguished newspaper in the 30,000-45,000 circulation group; and The MetroWest Daily News was named a distinguished newspaper in the less than 20,000 circulation group.

The Inquirer and Mirror of Nantucket was named a distinguished newspaper in the Weekly Community Newspaper of the Year category in the 3,500-8,000 circulation group.

Publick Occurrences Award winners included The Providence Journal for “Race in Rhode Island” and The Herald News for “Future of Fall River.”

For more information, visit nenpa.com.

