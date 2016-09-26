Michael Smith promoted to Western Carolina Media Group regional editor

26.09.2016 John Crouch Announcements

Herald-Journal Executive Editor Michael Smith was recently promoted to regional editor of the Western Carolina Media Group.

Smith will remain in his editor position at the Herald-Journal in Spartanburg, South Carolina, but will now also oversee the Gaston Gazette, the Hendersonville Times-News and the Shelby Star in North Carolina.

“Mike will add a seasoned element of guidance to our newsrooms across the region. He is highly skilled at problem-solving and is a transformational leader who understands the importance of delivering quality content our readers want and need,” said GateHouse Media Regional Vice President Lucy Talley.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2cygOx4.

