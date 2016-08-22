Journal-Standard earns APME community journalism grant

22.08.2016 John Crouch Awards

J-S

Congratulations to the Journal-Standard of Freeport, Illinois, for earning its second Community Journalism Public Service Initiative grant from the Associated Press Media Editors.

The $2,500 grants are awarded to media companies that have websites and serve a metropolitan area of less than 100,000 people.

The Journal-Standard’s submitted project, modeled after television’s “Shark Tank,” looks to help revitalize Freeport’s downtown core.

Freeport Fishtank

Projects can use print and/or digital platforms and include social media and/or a mobile strategy and should be considered entrepreneurial in nature with the potential for use in other areas.

“The Journal-Standard is ambitiously looking at community engagement in a new way,” wrote judge Summer Moore of The Times of Northwest Indiana. “By inserting themselves in a community project such as this, they are letting Freeport know they will be more than observers in the redevelopment of their downtown.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2c03JNR.

