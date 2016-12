“Insane. Invisible. In Danger,” the Herald-Tribune’s Pulitzer Prize-winning joint investigation with the Tampa Bay Times is a finalist for Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, which will be presented at the Online News Association’s 2016 conference in Denver.

The multi-part piece was written after the state of Florida made a $100 million cut to mental health hospital funding.

For more information, visit: bit.ly/2b3DkeQ