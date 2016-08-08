Providence Journal #RaceInRI series wins Salute to Excellence award

By Providence Journal news staff | Read full story here

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Providence Journal’s series “Race in Rhode Island” has won a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence award.

Alisha A. Pina, the series’ chief writer, accepted the award at the association’s gala on Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The yearlong multimedia series by a team of writers, photographers, editors and producers, included articles and videos about racial gaps that impact the quality of life and economy in Rhode Island, and introduced ideas and people who are working to close the gaps.

“The Race In Rhode Island series reflects a commitment from the Journal to inform and spark conversations that are important to our community,” said Journal’s publisher Janet Hasson. “I’m thrilled our journalists have received national recognition by the NABJ.”

The Journal's full #RaceinRI series